1 hospitalized after fire tears through building
One person was hospitalized after a fire in Edmonton on Sunday morning.
At 4:54 a.m., fire crews were called to the area of 149 Street and 94 Avenue.
The blaze was upgraded to a second alarm fire before being brought under control at 6:47 a.m., according to officials.
One person was taken to hospital, but officials did not say what kind of injuries they had or how serious they were.
As of 5:31 p.m., the fire was not completely out and fire crews and investigators were still on scene.
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Cool start to the week, big warm-up coming
Bank of Canada expected to raise interest rates on Wednesday as recession fears grow
Even as warnings about a potential recession grow louder, the Bank of Canada is expected to announce another hefty interest rate hike on Wednesday, edging the bank closer to the end of one of the fastest monetary policy tightening cycles in its history.
Canada's grocery sector coming under scrutiny by Competition Bureau
With food prices on the rise and consumers in mind, the Competition Bureau of Canada is undertaking a market study into grocery store competition. The examination will look at how governments could combat grocery price increases through more competition in the sector.
'You can't wait 16 hours': Quebec doctor says patient died after lengthy ER wait
A Quebec doctor is sounding the alarm on what he calls 'dangerous' wait times in hospital emergency rooms after he had a patient die in front of him after the man waited 16 hours to receive urgent care.
Rishi Sunak, U.K.'s next PM, faces major economic problems
Former Treasury chief Rishi Sunak was set to become Britain's next prime minister after the governing Conservative Party chose him as its leader on Monday in the hope that he will be a safe pair of hands to guide the country at a time of economic and political turbulence.
WATCH LIVE | Police assessment didn't warn protesters would use Ottawa locals as 'leverage': Bell
In the days leading up to the mass protest in Ottawa last winter, police didn't have intelligence suggesting the "Freedom Convoy" would use local citizens as a "leverage point", interim police chief Steve Bell said Monday.
How an economic recession in Canada could affect your finances
Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explains how an economic recession could affect your finances and offers his tips to ensure that you're prepared for what's to come.
3 killed in shooting at St. Louis high school
St. Louis police say three people are dead, including the shooter, after a shooting at a high school Monday morning.
Officers who handcuffed Indigenous man, granddaughter might not attend apology ceremony, nation says
The two Vancouver police officers who handcuffed and detained an Indigenous man and his granddaughter when they tried to open a bank account may no longer be attending an apology ceremony Monday, according to Heiltsuk First Nation.
Watch climate activists smash cakes in face of King Charles III wax statue
A pair of climate activists from Just Stop Oil smashed two cakes in the face of a King Charles III waxwork at Madame Tussauds in London, U.K., on Monday.
Airdrie's beavers spared after community backlash against killings
The City of Airdrie has halted its recently introduced plan to kill problematic beavers that had been damaging mature trees.
Crews recover body of Brooks, Alta., man from Lake Newell
Emergency crews, tasked with finding the remains of a man who disappeared in Lake Newell last week, located the victim on Saturday.
Calgary police search for teen girl missing from Dalhousie
Calgary police are looking to the public for help finding a 15-year-old girl last seen in the community of Dalhousie on Saturday.
New boundaries coming for Saskatoon's electoral wards
The map of Saskatoon's municipal wards is about to be redrawn
'I fell in love with it': Saskatoon boxing champ. trains the next generation
Gary “Hocus Pocus” Kopas is the first to admit he got in too many fights growing up.
Lawyers to formally withdraw from Greg Fertuck murder trial
Lawyers in a high-profile murder trial are expected to withdraw from the case at Saskatoon’s Court of King’s Bench.
Icy conditions close several southern Sask. highways
Numerous highways in south-central Saskatchewan were closed on Monday morning due to icy conditions.
Police ask residents to check surveillance footage after robbery incidents in south Regina
Police are asking for the public's assistance in solving several robbery and gun-related incidents in south Regina.
Hundreds of school workers go on strike in Nova Scotia over wages
Hundreds of public school staff are on strike in Nova Scotia, with more expected to hit the picket lines Tuesday.
Woman seriously injured after being pulled from burning apartment in Halifax
A woman has life-threatening injuries after she was pulled from a burning apartment building in Halifax Sunday night.
North Atlantic right whale population fell to 340 in 2021: report
A new report has found that the population of North Atlantic right whales dropped again last year, indicating an ongoing downward trend.
LIVE COVERAGE | Torontonians head to the polls as Tory seeks third term
It’s election day across Ontario.
What you need to know to vote in Toronto's 2022 municipal election
Toronto’s 2022 municipal election takes place Monday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. To ease the voting process, CTV News Toronto has compiled the most frequently asked questions when it comes to placing your vote.
Where can I vote in Toronto's municipal election?
Toronto Elections reminds voters they must cast in their ballots at their assigned voting locations. If you're not sure where your assigned station is, you can head over to MyVote.
'You can't wait 16 hours': Quebec doctor says patient died after lengthy ER wait
A Quebec doctor is sounding the alarm on what he calls 'dangerous' wait times in hospital emergency rooms after he had a patient die in front of him after the man waited 16 hours to receive urgent care.
Hoping for a 'miracle': Habs goalie Carey Price not planning to retire any time soon
Montreal Canadiens goalie Carey Price is not planning a retirement from the NHL any time soon. 'We’ll have to take it step by step. I don't have a plan to retire right at this moment,' Price told the press at a noon news conference in Brossard, Que.
Say no to sexy Halloween nurse costumes, says Quebec's order of nurses
To those considering dressing up this Halloween as a fetishized nurse, Quebec’s order of nurses says you should think twice.
POLLS OPEN 10 A.M. - 8 P.M. | Election Day: Ottawa residents vote for new mayor, council
Polling stations are open across Ottawa until 8 p.m. Council will have a new look after the polls close, with a new mayor and at least 11 new councillors set to go to Ottawa City Hall.
WATCH LIVE | Police assessment didn't warn protesters would use Ottawa locals as 'leverage': Bell
In the days leading up to the mass protest in Ottawa last winter, police didn't have intelligence suggesting the "Freedom Convoy" would use local citizens as a "leverage point", interim police chief Steve Bell said Monday.
Here's what you need to know to vote in Ottawa's municipal election
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at what you need to know to vote in Ottawa's municipal election on Monday.
Your guide to everything you need to know to vote in the Region of Waterloo 2022 municipal election
How and where to cast your ballot on Monday, Oct. 24.
One dead, one injured in crash north of Guelph
One driver is dead and another has been injured following a multi-vehicle collision on Wellington Road 124 north of Guelph.
Firefighters put out flames at Guelph home
Flames could be seen coming from the roof of a Guelph home on Monday morning.
End of an era for the Italian Club in Copper Cliff
After almost 90 years the Italian Club in Greater Sudbury community of Copper Cliff is closing its doors.
How an economic recession in Canada could affect your finances
Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explains how an economic recession could affect your finances and offers his tips to ensure that you're prepared for what's to come.
Winnipeg breaks precipitation record
2022 in Winnipeg has now etched itself into the weather record books.
Crash forces Monday morning road closures in Winnipeg
A crash at a Winnipeg intersection has caused road closures in the area on Monday morning.
Victim identified after fatal shooting in Langley
Homicide investigators have identified the victim of a fatal shooting that happened in Langley, B.C., last week.
First downpour in months leads to crashes on morning commute in Metro Vancouver
Some much needed rain has finally arrived on B.C.'s South Coast, as parts of the province deal with the consequences of drought-like conditions.
B.C.'s health minster to make announcement on health-care workplace safety
B.C.'s health minister will make an announcement Monday on workplace safety for the health-care sector.
This Vancouver Island hospital hasn't had 24-hour ER coverage for nearly a month
B.C.'s health-care crisis is being acutely felt in the northern Vancouver Island community of Port Hardy. The Port Hardy Hospital emergency department has seen consecutive overnight closures since the beginning of October, as well as a complete closure this past weekend.
Dump truck crash snarls highway traffic in Langford
Mounties in Langford, B.C., are warning drivers to expect delays after a dump truck rolled over on the Trans-Canada Highway Monday morning. A DriveBC highway camera captured the moment the truck began to roll over, with its trailer flipping onto its side first, followed by the truck's cab.
NEW | B.C. First Nations worry feds flip-flopping on fish farms transition
First Nations fighting to get salmon farms out of the ocean are dismayed in the wake of federal Fisheries Minister Joyce Murray's recent engagement tour on a plan to transition open-net pen operations in B.C.