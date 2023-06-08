1 hospitalized in 156 Street, 118 Avenue crash
One person was hospitalized after a crash in northwest Edmonton on Wednesday.
When CTV News Edmonton arrived on scene at 156 Street and 118 Avenue around 7:30 p.m., tow crews were removing two trucks. One appeared to have crashed into a pole, as its front end was heavily damaged.
Police did not disclose the age of the person hospitalized, but said his injuries were not life threatening.
Edmonton Police Service's Major Collision Investigation Section is investigating.
