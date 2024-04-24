1 hospitalized in motorcycle, truck crash on Gateway Boulevard

Speed is being considered a factor in a motorcycle crash that closed part of Gateway Boulevard Tuesday evening.

According to police, a 21-year-old motorcyclist was headed north on Gateway Boulevard with a group at the time of the crash.

He "collided with the rear" of a pick-up truck near 19 Avenue and was thrown from his bike. He slid to a stop in an adjacent lane, sustaining serious but not life-threatening injuries, police said.

Police did not say how fast either he or the 21-year-old man behind the wheel of the truck was going.

Both vehicles were significantly damaged.

Investigators asked anyone who witnessed the crash or has camera footage of it to contact Edmonton Police Service or Crime Stoppers.