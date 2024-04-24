EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • 1 hospitalized in motorcycle, truck crash on Gateway Boulevard

    A police officer stands beside a motorcycle on the ground at the scene of a crash on Gateway Boulevard on April 23, 2024. (Sean McClune / CTV News Edmonton) A police officer stands beside a motorcycle on the ground at the scene of a crash on Gateway Boulevard on April 23, 2024. (Sean McClune / CTV News Edmonton)
    Share

    Speed is being considered a factor in a motorcycle crash that closed part of Gateway Boulevard Tuesday evening.

    According to police, a 21-year-old motorcyclist was headed north on Gateway Boulevard with a group at the time of the crash.

    He "collided with the rear" of a pick-up truck near 19 Avenue and was thrown from his bike. He slid to a stop in an adjacent lane, sustaining serious but not life-threatening injuries, police said.

    Police did not say how fast either he or the 21-year-old man behind the wheel of the truck was going.

    Both vehicles were significantly damaged.

    Investigators asked anyone who witnessed the crash or has camera footage of it to contact Edmonton Police Service or Crime Stoppers. 

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News