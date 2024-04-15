1 hospitalized in Queen Alexandra neighbourhood fire

One person was hospitalized after a fire at a multi-unit building south of Whyte Avenue Sunday evening.

The fire near 80 Avenue and 106 Street was reported just before 9:30 p.m.

Firefighters had it under control before 11 p.m. and declared it extinguished just after midnight.

In total, nine units were called to the scene, in addition to EMS, who took the patient to hospital.

Officials did not have details on their condition Monday morning.