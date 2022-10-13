1 hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after hit-and-run crash with tree

Police are looking for information after a hit-and-run crash last month sent one person to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

On Sept. 19 shortly before 1:30 a.m. a 2016 black Dodge Ram truck turned left on Groat Road from 115 Avenue and then left the road and hit a tree.

Investigators say the male driving the truck got out of the truck and stayed on the scene briefly, then ran west on 115 Avenue.

The 25-year-old man in the passenger seat of the truck was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has surveillance or dashcam footage is asked to call police at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.