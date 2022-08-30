1 hurt after hazardous materials spill northwest of Edmonton

Emergency crews were called to a commercial job site in the area of 157 Avenue and 89 Street in Clairmont, Alta. for a hazardous materials spill Tuesday afternoon.

RCMP told CTV News Edmonton less than 100 litres of hydrochloric acid spilled and that an employee suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Crews from the County of Grande Prairie Fire Department were able to dilute the material and make the area safe again.

Police said Occupational Health and Safety has been notified.

Clairmont is about 453 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.