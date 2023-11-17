1 hurt in early morning downtown fire

One person was hospitalized after a house fire in central Edmonton early Friday morning.

The blaze at 95 Street and 108A Avenue was reported just before 4 a.m., Edmonton Fire Rescue Services (EFRS) said.

"I woke up to the sound of my neighbour screaming, 'Fire! Fire! Fire!' And, 'Everybody get out!'" one of the building's residents, Hugh Witney, told CTV News Edmonton while he watched firefighters work.

"I took time to get dressed and I grabbed my phone and a few other little things and got out the door. That was all I had time for. I left my teeth and everything behind."

According to Witney, the two-storey house he lives in was converted into six apartment units, two on each floor.

He moved in in September; he said it was unfortunate that the fire happened so soon into him settling in.

But, he pointed out, "I got all my fingers and toes on so, yeah, that counts."

EFRS did not describe the injuries the one injured person sustained, or the severity of their condition.

As of 7:15 a.m., the fire was not considered out.

There was no information about the cause of the fire or a damage estimate.

