EDMONTON -- A woman was taken to hospital and two men into police custody following a weapons incident in Mill Woods on Thursday.

Police were called around 11:15 a.m. to 45 Street and 33A Avenue.

The woman, in her late 20s, was taken to hospital. Her injuries were described as not life threatening.

The two men in police custody are in their early 30s and know the woman, an Edmonton Police Service spokesperson said.

Charges are pending.

EPS said there was no threat to public safety as of 2 p.m.