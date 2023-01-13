1 in custody, 1 still at large after home west of Edmonton destroyed by Molotov cocktail
One person has been arrested and police are searching for a second after one home was destroyed and another was damaged in two Molotov cocktail incidents on the Enoch Cree Nation earlier this week.
Police received two reports of arson incidents at homes on the Enoch Cree Nation around 10:15 p.m. on Tuesday.
Officers believed Molotov cocktails had been thrown at the homes.
The first home was damaged, but the one person inside was able to put out the fire.
The second home was destroyed, but the occupants were able to escape unharmed.
The people involved were described as two males wearing dark clothes and masks.
When they attempted to leave the area, police say their vehicle got stuck in a ditch nearby.
A resident approached the vehicle believing the occupants needed help, and the males inside pointed a gun and fired it, police said.
Police say the two males then ran from the scene, and were seen entering a nearby home.
Mounties obtained a warrant to enter the home, and arrested a 34-year-old man inside.
Three other people were also inside the home, but police say they are still trying to identify the other male involved in the Molotov cocktail incidents.
Search warrants are being conducted on the home and the vehicle, and police are still investigating.
The 34-year-old man is facing 18 charges, including arson, firearms charges, and breach of conditions. He remains in custody.
Police believe drivers who were on Highway 60 around 10 p.m. might have seen the assailants crossing the highway.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Parkland RCMP at 825-220-2000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
