1 in custody after Christmas Eve standoff
Published Thursday, December 24, 2020 4:29PM MST
An Edmonton police vehicle is seen in this file photo. (Sean Amato/CTV News Edmonton)
EDMONTON -- One person is in custody after a standoff in the Montrose neighbourhood on Thursday.
It started around 12 p.m. in the area of 121 Avenue and 69 Street.
When police arrived on scene, one person was barricaded in a home.
Police were able to negotiate a successful surrender around 2 p.m.
No further information has been released.