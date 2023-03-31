1 in custody after death of man downtown: EPS

A man is dead after an altercation in Edmonton’s downtown core.

Police blocked off an alley in the area of Jasper Avenue and 100 Street. They were called there just before 1 p.m. Friday about a disturbance.

Officers arrived to find an injured man who was unresponsive. Despite lifesaving measures by officers and EMS, the man was pronounced dead in hospital.

A 50-year-old man was taken into custody and the Edmonton Police Service Homicide Section has taken over the investigation.

Police say someone was seen recording the fight before officers arrived on scene.

Investigators are hoping that person and any other witnesses will come forward.

EPS can be reached at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Information can also be provided through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.p3tips.com/250.