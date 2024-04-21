EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • 1 in hospital after motorcycle hits pedestrian Saturday night on Princess Elizabeth Avenue

    An Edmonton Police Service vehicle. (Dave Mitchell/CTV News Edmonton) An Edmonton Police Service vehicle. (Dave Mitchell/CTV News Edmonton)
    Share

    A man is in the hospital after he was hit by a motorcycle while walking in north central Edmonton Saturday evening.

    Police say a 54-year-old man was crossing the westbound lanes of Princess Elizabeth Avenue at the traffic circle around 7:00 p.m. when he was hit by a motorcycle heading west out of the traffic circle.

    The crash caused the driver and the man to slide for several meters.

    The man was taken to hospital with serious, but not-life threatening injuries. The 25-year-old man driving the motorcycle was not injured.

    Police said glare from the sun was a factor in the crash.

    The Major Collisions Unit has taken over the investigation. Officers are asking any witnesses, or anyone with footage of the crash, to call police at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a cell phone.

    Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News