1 in hospital after motorcycle hits pedestrian Saturday night on Princess Elizabeth Avenue

A man is in the hospital after he was hit by a motorcycle while walking in north central Edmonton Saturday evening.

Police say a 54-year-old man was crossing the westbound lanes of Princess Elizabeth Avenue at the traffic circle around 7:00 p.m. when he was hit by a motorcycle heading west out of the traffic circle.

The crash caused the driver and the man to slide for several meters.

The man was taken to hospital with serious, but not-life threatening injuries. The 25-year-old man driving the motorcycle was not injured.

Police said glare from the sun was a factor in the crash.

The Major Collisions Unit has taken over the investigation. Officers are asking any witnesses, or anyone with footage of the crash, to call police at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a cell phone.

Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.