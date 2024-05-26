EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • 1 in hospital after shooting near Southgate Centre Saturday

    An Edmonton Police Service cruiser and an ambulance. (Matt Marshall/CTV News Edmonton) An Edmonton Police Service cruiser and an ambulance. (Matt Marshall/CTV News Edmonton)
    A man who had been shot was found in a parkade near 108a Street and 47 Avenue Saturday night.

    Police said officers found the man while responding to multiple reports of gunfire at that location.

    The man was taken to hospital with serious, but not life-threatening injuries. He remained in hospital Sunday.

    The Edmonton Police Service Firearms Investigation Unit is investigating.

    No other details about the shooting or any potential suspects have been released.

