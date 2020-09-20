EDMONTON -- Police are investigating after one man was shot and another suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound on Saturday night.

It happened around 8:15 p.m. at a rural property in the area of 173 Street and Highway 19.

Police got a call that a man had been shot by another man at a home in the area.

When they arrived, a woman told them the man who fired the gun was still in the area.

Investigators say Air 1 located him, but before officers could get to him, he shot himself.

The tactical unit used an armoured vehicle to rescue the 65-year-old man who had initially been reported shot from the home.

Emergency crews attended the 22-year-old man with the self-inflicted gunshot wound, and he was declared dead at the scene.

The 65-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

The woman at the scene was not injured.

Police believe that all three people knew one another, but they were not related.