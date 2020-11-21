Advertisement
1 injured after stabbing on Friday night
Published Saturday, November 21, 2020 4:29PM MST
A man was stabbed in the area of 85 Street and 114 Avenue on Nov. 20, 2020.
EDMONTON -- One person was injured after a stabbing northeast of downtown on Friday night.
Police were called to a home near 85 Street and 114 Avenue just before midnight.
Investigators said the man was “pretty cut up,” but is expected to survive.
The victim is not co-operating with police, and investigators don’t know if it was a targeted attack.
The attacker is still at large.