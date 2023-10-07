Edmonton

    • 1 injured in Highway 21 motor vehicle collision

    (Supplied/RCMP) (Supplied/RCMP)

    One person was slightly injured in a motor vehicle collision that took place early Saturday morning at the intersection of Highway 21 and Highway 15.

    EMS treated the injured motorist on scene.

    Part of the highway was closed early Saturday, but Fort Saskatchewan RCMP have since cleared the scene and normal traffic flow has resumed.

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Hamas surprise attack out of Gaza stuns Israel and leaves hundreds dead in fighting, retaliation

    Backed by a barrage of rockets, dozens of Hamas militants broke out of the blockaded Gaza Strip and into nearby Israeli towns, killing dozens and abducting others in an unprecedented surprise early morning attack during a major Jewish holiday Saturday. A stunned Israel launched airstrikes in Gaza, with its prime minister saying the country is now at war with Hamas and vowing to inflict an 'unprecedented price.'

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Winnipeg

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News