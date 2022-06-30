1 injured, no arrests in pair of Fort McMurray shootings: RCMP

A 22-year-old man was injured during a pair of late-night shootings in Fort McMurray, and RCMP are looking for help to solve the case.

Mounties responded to a report of gunshots at 11:58 p.m. on Wednesday in the Tolen Drive area. When police arrived, the victim was already at hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

At 12:10 a.m. police received a second call of gunshots near the Stroud Bay/Caldwell Crescent area. There, officers seized a white Volkswagen Passat that they believe is connected to the shootings.

"The investigation is ongoing. RCMP do not believe that there is any current risk to the public at this time," Cpl. Lacey Blair wrote in a news release.

RCMP believe the shootings are connected and asked for witnesses to come forward. They also requested residents in both areas check their security video for any sign of the Volkswagen or other suspicious activity.

Wood Buffalo RCMP can be reached at 780-788-4040 and Crime Stoppers accepts anonymous information at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).