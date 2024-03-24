EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • 1 injured, police seeking suspect in Sunday afternoon shooting on 124 Street

    A section of 110 Avenue was taped off after a shooting near 124 Street on March 24, 2024. (Marek Tkach/CTV News Edmonton) A section of 110 Avenue was taped off after a shooting near 124 Street on March 24, 2024. (Marek Tkach/CTV News Edmonton)
    Police are investigating a shooting in Westmount Sunday.

    According to police, shots were fired near 124 Street and 110 Avenue around 12:33 p.m.

    Multiple police cruisers could be seen at the intersection and a section of the avenue was taped off.

    A man in his 30s was taken to hospital, but police say his injuries were not life-threatening.

    No other details about the shooting have been released, but police said officers were searching for a "suspect vehicle." 

