1 killed, 1 hurt in crash northeast of Edmonton

A person was killed in a crash in Athabasca County on Monday.

RCMP say a two-vehicle crash on Highway 63 near Township Road 712 was reported around 5:20 p.m.

The driver and lone occupant of a northbound sedan – a female whose age and name were not released – died at the scene.

Investigators believe she collided with the rear end of a semi also travelling north in the same lane.

The semi driver was treated for their injuries at the scene.

A portion of the highway was closed Monday evening for the police investigation.