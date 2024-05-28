EDMONTON
Edmonton

1 killed, 1 hurt in crash northeast of Edmonton

RCMP generic
Share

A person was killed in a crash in Athabasca County on Monday.

RCMP say a two-vehicle crash on Highway 63 near Township Road 712 was reported around 5:20 p.m.

The driver and lone occupant of a northbound sedan – a female whose age and name were not released – died at the scene.

Investigators believe she collided with the rear end of a semi also travelling north in the same lane.

The semi driver was treated for their injuries at the scene.

A portion of the highway was closed Monday evening for the police investigation. 

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

Calgary

Lethbridge

Saskatoon

Regina

Vancouver

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Northern Ontario

Barrie

Kitchener

London

Windsor

Stay Connected
Follow CTV News