1 killed, 2 hospitalized in rollover on Gateway Boulevard

One person was killed in a single-vehicle rollover Thursday afternoon on Gateway Boulevard northbound near 41 Avenue SW.

Alberta Health Services says a man in his 60s was declared dead at the scene.

Two people were taken to hospital by EMS: a man in his 40s in stable condition with non-life threatening injuries and a woman in her 30s in stable condition with minor injuries.

All northbound lanes of the QEII at Ellerslie Road, as well as the offramp to Ellerslie Road, were shut down for a period.