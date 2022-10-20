1 killed, 2 hospitalized in rollover on Gateway Boulevard
One person was killed in a single-vehicle rollover Thursday afternoon on Gateway Boulevard northbound near 41 Avenue SW.
Alberta Health Services says a man in his 60s was declared dead at the scene.
Two people were taken to hospital by EMS: a man in his 40s in stable condition with non-life threatening injuries and a woman in her 30s in stable condition with minor injuries.
All northbound lanes of the QEII at Ellerslie Road, as well as the offramp to Ellerslie Road, were shut down for a period.
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Spot a spotted lanternfly? Photograph, then kill it, Canadian Food Inspection Agency says
There are worries the spotted lanternfly, an invasive species native to Asia that made its way to the United States in 2014, is about to move into Canada, potentially spelling disaster for the country's fruit growers and wineries.
Bank of Canada rate hikes: Economists respond to new inflation data
With the latest inflation data showing no signs of a substantial cool-down, economists are forecasting the Bank of Canada will continue its reign of aggressive rate hikes, and some predict a 'technical recession' during the first half of 2023.
Anti-LGBTQ2S+ groups trying to elect 'god-fearing' and 'anti-woke' school board trustees, group says
It's municipal election season, and experts are warning that some far-right groups and individuals are bringing an agenda of anti-diversity and anti-LGBTQ2S+ views to an important, but often-forgotten, ballot battleground: school boards.
What you should know about the cancer-causing chemical found in recalled dry shampoo
Benzene is a petrochemical often found in vehicle emissions. So why is it sometimes found in dry shampoos and personal care products, and what are the risks to consumers' health? CTVNews.ca speaks to a cancer researcher to find out.
Russia says Ukraine killed four people evacuating Kherson
Russia said on Friday that Ukrainian forces had killed at least four people and wounded 13 more in a missile attack on civilians evacuating from the Russian-controlled city of Kherson.
East Vancouver home's $1M listing price could 'cause a riot,' realtor says
The unusually low listing price for a detached home in East Vancouver that features both a basement suite and laneway house is raising eyebrows online.
Jacob Hoggard granted bail pending appeal of sexual assault conviction
Hedley frontman Jacob Hoggard has been granted bail pending the outcome of an appeal into his June 2022 sexual assault conviction, in which he was sentenced to five years in prison.
5 things to know for Friday, October 21, 2022
Court documents show police concerns about a border blockade, economists react to new inflation data and more information on a mass recall of hair products. Here's what you need to know to start your day.
As leaders meet, Chinese hope for end to 'zero-COVID' limits
As China's ruling Communist Party holds a congress this week, many Beijing residents are focused on an issue not on the formal agenda: Will the end of the meeting bring an easing of China's at times draconian 'zero-COVID' policies that are disrupting lives and the economy?
Calgary
-
'How do you sleep?': Family of teen in ICU after hit-and-run call on driver to come forward
Brandon Thomas is still asleep in the intensive care unit at the Alberta Children's Hospital after being struck in a crosswalk at 16th Avenue and 46 Street N.W. shortly after 7 p.m.
-
Flames suffer first loss of season as Tuch's hat trick leads Sabres to 6-3 win
Led by strong individual performances including Ramus Dahlin's record-setting start to the season, the Buffalo Sabres have looked the part of a more formidable opponent than years past.
-
Calgary Heritage MP Bob Benzen to ring in new year with return to private life
Bob Benzen announced via social media and a release to news outlets on Thursday that he intends to step away from the House of Commons as of Dec. 31.
Saskatoon
-
Ditch the decorative contact lenses for Halloween, Sask. optometrists advise
With Halloween around the corner, the Saskatchewan Association of Optometrists (SAO) is warning people about the health dangers of decorative contact lenses.
-
'It’s special': La Loche fire chief rescues eagle for the fourth time
The fire chief in La Loche has become known for helping majestic birds of prey.
-
Saskatoon police looks to double body worn camera use
The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) is looking to expand its use of body worn cameras, six months after its initial pilot launch.
Regina
-
Emergency crews, coroner, on scene at Wascana Park
Emergency crews are on scene at Wascana Park for a report of someone being pulled from the water.
-
Here's how much Regina's curbside waste service adjustment could cost households
Regina residents are one step closer to paying all garbage, recycling and new food and yard waste fees on their utility bills as a user-based system.
-
Future of Regina's central library discussed on final day of catalyst committee consultations
Regina residents had a chance to voice their opinions about the future of the Regina Public Library’s (RPL) central branch at a City of Regina public consultation session on Thursday.
Atlantic
-
Inquiry releases recordings of heated RCMP meeting after N.S. mass shooting
The inquiry into the Nova Scotia mass shooting has released partial recordings of a tense RCMP meeting at the centre of allegations of political interference into the police investigation of the massacre.
-
Nova Scotia woman living with Crohn’s leaves province for procedure due to long waits
A Nova Scotia woman who believed she needed a colonoscopy and couldn’t wait months on a list has left the province for the procedure.
-
Cape Breton senior still without power nearly a month after Fiona
Nearly a month after post-tropical storm Fiona hit the region, one Cape Breton resident continues to be without power, and his property is still covered in large trees.
Toronto
-
Ontario government to give parents up to $250 per child
Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce is offering parents $200 or $250 per child to help offset the cost of catching up in school after two years of disrupted learning.
-
Jacob Hoggard granted bail pending appeal of sexual assault conviction
Hedley frontman Jacob Hoggard has been granted bail pending the outcome of an appeal into his June 2022 sexual assault conviction, in which he was sentenced to five years in prison.
-
'We are forever crushed': Two officers killed in Innisfil, Ont. shooting remembered as heroes at joint funeral
The two officers gunned down in an Innisfil home last week are being remembered as heroes at a joint funeral in Barrie today.
Montreal
-
Montreal property valuations are rising. Here's what you can do about it
Montreal property owners have been hit with massive increases in their valuations -- on average, the increase is expected to grow 32 per cent over the next three years.
-
Eric Girard handed English relations file, advocate celebrates 'major first step'
Premier Francois Legault has named Éric Girard Minister Responsible for Relations with English-Speaking Quebecers, a move hailed by advocates as “a major first step” to repairing divisions in a post-Bill 96 province. It’s a role Girard pledged to fulfill “with honesty and justice” during Thursday’s cabinet swearing-in ceremony in the National Assembly’s Salon rouge, before crossing the room to sit with other newly-appointed ministers – some new to their files, some returning for another mandate.
-
Premier Francois Legault unveils 30-member Quebec cabinet after big election win
Legault unveiled his new cabinet today, which includes mostly familiar faces from his party's first mandate and a handful of newly elected members after his Coalition Avenir Quebec won 90 of the legislature's 125 seats in the Oct. 3 provincial election.
Ottawa
-
'10 seconds later they were gone': More than 1,500 vehicles reported stolen in Ottawa this year
The city of Ottawa is seeing a rise in vehicle thefts this year, with more than 1,500 vehicles stolen in the first nine months.
-
OPP testimony on 'dysfunction' in Ottawa police during 'Freedom Convoy' continues
A senior Ontario Provincial Police officer is expected to be cross-examined this morning at the federal government's inquiry into the use of the Emergencies Act.
-
McKenney, Sutcliffe square off in final major debate of Ottawa's municipal election
With just days before voters head to the polls, the two leading contenders for mayor met for one of the last major debates.
Kitchener
-
Thomas Dyer sentenced to house arrest for threats against Prime Minister Justin Trudeau
Thomas Dyer has been sentenced to 60 days of house arrest as part of a conditional sentence after pleading guilty to uttering a threat to cause death to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
-
University of Guelph says “limited information” accessed during Sept. cyber attack
The University of Guelph has released new details about its Sept. 11 cyber attack, saying “limited information has been compromised.”
-
Uncontested election races in some Waterloo region communities
The municipal election is only a few days away, but some voters may not have much choice as some races are over before they started like in Wellesley and North Dumfries Township.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario government to give parents up to $250 per child
Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce is offering parents $200 or $250 per child to help offset the cost of catching up in school after two years of disrupted learning.
-
Sudbury Fisher Wavy trail officially opens
Dozens attended the official grand opening of the Fisher Wavy Trail in Sudbury on Thursday. Members of the non-profit group Rainbow Routes Association, Fisher Wavy Inc. and members of the community attended the free barbecue and guided hike.
-
Spot a spotted lanternfly? Photograph, then kill it, Canadian Food Inspection Agency says
There are worries the spotted lanternfly, an invasive species native to Asia that made its way to the United States in 2014, is about to move into Canada, potentially spelling disaster for the country's fruit growers and wineries.
Winnipeg
-
Brooklands seniors complex "uninhabitable" due to burst pipe, flooding
Donna and Ken Buskell are among residents of a seniors housing co-op reeling after a water pipe burst in the complex and forced them out with no return date in sight.
-
Police seize $6.3 million worth of meth from Winnipeg apartment
The Winnipeg Police Service’s guns and gangs unit made their largest meth seizure to date, seizing more than $6 million worth of meth from an apartment.
-
Bank of Canada rate hikes: Economists respond to new inflation data
With the latest inflation data showing no signs of a substantial cool-down, economists are forecasting the Bank of Canada will continue its reign of aggressive rate hikes, and some predict a 'technical recession' during the first half of 2023.
Vancouver
-
More seniors in care getting antidepressant and antipsychotic medications
Anna Van Blankenstein lost her husband, Louis, earlier this year, but she lost the person she knew before that. Unbeknownst to her, he had been placed on antipsychotic medication.
-
East Vancouver home's $1M listing price could 'cause a riot,' realtor says
The unusually low listing price for a detached home in East Vancouver that features both a basement suite and laneway house is raising eyebrows online.
-
NDP not releasing names of executives who decided B.C.'s next premier
The vote to disqualify David Eby's sole opponent from the B.C. NDP leadership race came down to a few dozen party executives, whose names – for the most part – are not publicly available.
Vancouver Island
-
Saanich murder suspect charged, victim identified
A woman who was killed in Saanich, B.C., on Wednesday has been identified and a suspect has been charged with murder. Court documents show Christopher Cathcart, born in 1986, who is also known as Christian Bird, has been charged with one count of second-degree murder in the death of Stephanie Elk.
-
Paramedic staff shortages are a 'crisis' on Vancouver Island, says union
Concerned paramedics are pointing to an empty ambulance station in Sooke, B.C. on Thursday as proof of a wider problem that they say could come with dire consequences.
-
Victoria ranked 7th 'rattiest city' in Canada, 4th in B.C.
Pest control company Orkin Canada has put together its annual list of the top "rattiest cites" in Canada, and B.C.'s capital is high up on the list. Victoria was ranked the seventh rattiest city in the country, and the fourth rattiest city in B.C. this year.