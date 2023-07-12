1 killed in crash south of Grande Prairie
One person died in a two-vehicle crash in northern Alberta on Wednesday.
RCMP responded to a serious crash between a pickup truck and a dump truck with a trailer in the area of Resources Road and Township Road 704A Wednesday afternoon.
The driver of the pickup truck is dead, RCMP said.
Resources Road and Township Road 704A was expected to be closed "several hours" as police investigated the crash.
A Victoria nurse has been suspended for six weeks after accessing the health records of eight people who were not under her care, and sharing that information with a third party.