1 killed in fiery crash near Edmonton

One person is dead after a serious crash on Highway 44.

The two-vehicle crash happened early Thursday afternoon on Highway 44 near Highway 642 west of Morinville.

“Sad to say there has been a passing of one of the drivers of one of the vehicles, and fairly serious injuries of a passenger, and minor injuries of another person,” Cpl. Sheldon Robb told CTV News Edmonton.

“We do have a collision analyst on scene, it appears initially that it’s a head-on collision.”

Emergency crews closed Highway 44 after the crash. Robb said it would likely reopen to traffic on Thursday evening.