1 killed in multi-vehicle crash in northern Alberta

One person is dead after a multi-vehicle crash in northern Alberta on Tuesday.

Shortly after 9 a.m. emergency crews were called to Highway 40 near Gold Creek.

According to Mounties, a tanker-truck driving south on Highway 40 hit a grater truck travelling the same direction.

A pickup truck headed northbound hit the tanker-truck.

The 42-year-old driver of the pickup truck was declared dead at the scene, and the driver of the tanker-truck was taken to hospital by STARS Air Ambulance with non-life threatening injuries.

The highway was closed for the day while police investigated, and it is expected to reopen on Tuesday evening.