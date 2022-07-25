1 killed in weekend crash west of Edmonton

One person is dead after a crash on Sunday afternoon.

Emergency crews responded to Township Road 533A and Range Road 75A near Evansburg around 1:45 p.m. for a single-vehicle collision.

A 31-year-old man was extricated from a vehicle that had left the road.

He died on scene.

There were no other occupants in the vehicle.

The crash is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Evansburg RCMP at 780-727-3654, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Evansburg is about 100 kilometres west of Edmonton.