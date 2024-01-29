1 lane of highway open west of Warburg, Alta., following Thursday spill

Part of a stretch of Alberta highway is now open after the road was closed the last three days due to a spill of a refinery byproduct, Alberta RCMP said Monday.

One lane of Highway 39 from Highway 20 to Highway 770 just west of Warburg, Alta., opened Monday with traffic control in place, Cpl. Troy Savinkoff told CTV News Edmonton.

A truck carrying vacuum gas oil, an oil refinery byproduct that can be upgraded into gasoline and diesel fuel, spilled it Thursday night over 38 kilometres of road around Highway 39 and Highway 20.

RCMP ticketed the 55-year-old driver from Rocky Mountain House as a result.

Highway 20 from Highway 39 to Township Road 470 is still closed, Savinkoff said, adding cleanup is expected to take several more days.

Warburg is located 69 kilometres southwest of Edmonton.