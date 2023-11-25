1 man in custody following firearms complaint in St. Albert

An investigation is underway after St. Albert RCMP arrested one person and took them into custody following a Friday incident.

Police investigated a firearms complaint on Amber Crescent near Hebert Road and Atkins Drive in St. Albert. Prior to taking the suspect into custody, police requested that residents remain in their homes away from windows.

Early Saturday morning, St. Albert RCMP issued an update announcing that the suspect has been taken into custody and there is no longer concern for public safety.

RCMP officers remain on scene while the investigation continues.