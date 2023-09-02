1 man seriously injured in Friday afternoon incident at Edmonton business when he gets dragged by truck

A Friday afternoon collision between a vehicle and an employee left one man in hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries.

At around 3:14 p.m. on Friday, Edmonton police responded to reports of the collision at a business around 21 Avenue and 101 Street.

Police say a 2020 Dodge Ram 1500 was pulling into a service bay when it suddenly accelerated, dragging the employee who was guiding it into the bay.

EMS treated the 21-year-old man and transported him to hospital, where he remains in stable condition.

The 47-year-old driver of the truck was uninjured.

The driver is cooperating with police. Investigation into the cause continues