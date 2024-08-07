1 of 7 teens involved in deadly attack near Edmonton school sentenced

One of seven teens, BJ, charged after a 16-year-old boy was attacked and stabbed to death near an Edmonton school in 2022 has been sentenced.

The teens involved and name of the school cannot be identified because of the Youth Criminal Justice Act and an additional publication ban.

A trial was scheduled to start on April 2 for two of the teens, but BJ instead pleaded guilty to the manslaughter charge.

A three-page agreed statement of facts was presented at the time.

"BJ does not strike (the victim) at any point nor apply force to him in any way," the document read.

However, the teen did concede to being part of the group assault by chasing the victim.

"His actions assisted with the commission of the assault…" the document continued.

BJ was sentenced to eight months in custody followed by four months of mandatory supervision and a year probation.

With credit for time served, BJ will be required to spend four months in custody.

The manslaughter trial did proceed for the other teen, SM, but did not finish in the time scheduled. It won't resume until March 2025.

Last year, another accused pleaded guilty to accessory after the fact to assault with a weapon. She was sentenced to one year probation with conditions.