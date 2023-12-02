EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • 1 person in serious condition after being struck by semi at Gasoline Alley

    RCMP, rcmp generic

    One person is in serious condition after being struck by a semi-truck on the QE II Highway at Gasoline Alley Friday, just south of Red Deer.

    Blackfalds RCMP received a report at 3:18 p.m. of the incident. The injured pedestrian was transported to a local hospital before being flown to Calgary.

    The driver of the semi that hit the pedestrian remained on scene.

    No other details are available.

    Investigation into the cause continues.

