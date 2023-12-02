1 person in serious condition after being struck by semi at Gasoline Alley

One person is in serious condition after being struck by a semi-truck on the QE II Highway at Gasoline Alley Friday, just south of Red Deer.

Blackfalds RCMP received a report at 3:18 p.m. of the incident. The injured pedestrian was transported to a local hospital before being flown to Calgary.

The driver of the semi that hit the pedestrian remained on scene.

No other details are available.

Investigation into the cause continues.