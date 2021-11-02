1 person injured in balcony fire in south Edmonton

EDMONTON -

One person is injured following an apartment fire in south Edmonton Tuesday morning.

Crews were called to a fire at 101 Avenue and 162 Street at around 9:37 a.m.

When Edmonton Fire Rescue Services arrived, they said there was a fire on the second floor balcony of the building.

Ashley Ginter, a witness, told CTV News Edmonton the workers “must have been smoking or something cause the whole tarp caught fire, exploded.”

Ginter said she called fire when she saw “the fire dripping” and billowing from the building.

EFRS attended a structure fire on Tuesday around 9:37 a.m. the blaze was quickly brought under control by crews but the balcony is structurally compromised.

There was no extension to the suite but EFRS said the balcony is structurally compromised.

According to EFRS, one person was assessed by EMS on scene and transported to hospital.