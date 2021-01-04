Advertisement
1 person stabbed, taken to hospital after robbery
Published Monday, January 4, 2021 8:16AM MST
A police officer confirmed that one person was stabbed at this 7-Eleven store on Monday.
EDMONTON -- One person was taken to hospital Monday morning after they were stabbed during a robbery.
Police are at a 7-Eleven store at 12203 97 St. in Edmonton.
A police officer at the scene confirmed the robbery to CTV News Edmonton.
This is a developing news story, more details will be provided as they become available.