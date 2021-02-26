EDMONTON -- Seven newborn puppies and one cat died after a reported explosion and resulting house fire just north of Edmonton's downtown Friday morning.

Three people, one newborn puppy and a second cat managed to escape the home safely.

The surviving puppy is doing well and is in the care of a veterinarian who agreed to foster it until it's claimed by the owner according to the city's animal & pest control department.

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services received calls for the fire at the Queen Mary Park bungalow just before 10 a.m.

They say they arrived on scene at 111 Street and 110A Avenue three minutes later.

The fire was declared under control at 10:35 a.m.

Edmonton police and fire investigators are working to determine the cause.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Evan Klippenstein