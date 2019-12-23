EDMONTON -- One person was rescued from a hotel in west Edmonton after a fire on Monday night.

Edmonton firefighters were called to the two-storey Jasper Place Hotel 153 Street and Stony Plain Road.

When CTV News Edmonton arrived on scene around 9:30 p.m., guests with suitcases could be seen waiting outside as Edmonton Fire Rescue Service members worked.

One person jumped from the second floor, but did not suffer any injury.

A second person was rescued from the building by firefighters, and was assessed by medical staff.

The fire was brought under control by 9:45 p.m., but crews worked into the night to extinguish hot spots.