1 rescued from fire at west Edmonton hotel
Jasper Place Hotel was cordoned off after firefighters were called to the west Edmonton location Dec. 23, 2019.
EDMONTON -- One person was rescued from a hotel in west Edmonton after a fire on Monday night.
Edmonton firefighters were called to the two-storey Jasper Place Hotel 153 Street and Stony Plain Road.
When CTV News Edmonton arrived on scene around 9:30 p.m., guests with suitcases could be seen waiting outside as Edmonton Fire Rescue Service members worked.
One person jumped from the second floor, but did not suffer any injury.
A second person was rescued from the building by firefighters, and was assessed by medical staff.
The fire was brought under control by 9:45 p.m., but crews worked into the night to extinguish hot spots.