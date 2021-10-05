1 sent to hospital after shooting in Grande Prairie

rcmp

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

LIVE

LIVE | Ex-Facebook employee says products hurt kids, fuel division

A former Facebook data scientist told U.S. Congress on Tuesday that the social network giant's products harm children and fuel polarization in the U.S. while its executives refuse to make changes because they elevate profits over safety.

Former Facebook employee and whistleblower Frances Haugen testifies during a Senate Committee on Capitol Hill on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, in Washington. (Drew Angerer/Pool via AP)

Quebec lawyer among eight killed in Italy plane crash

Quebec lawyer Julien Brossard was one of the victims of a plane crash in a suburb of Milan, Italy that killed eight people. A small private plane crashed into a vacant office building on Sunday, en route to the Italian island of Sardinia.

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Vancouver

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

London

Kitchener