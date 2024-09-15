EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • 1 seriously hurt in crash in north Edmonton

    Edmonton police responded to a crash at the intersection of 153 Avenue and 66 Street on Sept. 15, 2024. (Evan Kenny/CTV News Edmonton) Edmonton police responded to a crash at the intersection of 153 Avenue and 66 Street on Sept. 15, 2024. (Evan Kenny/CTV News Edmonton)
    Three people were hospitalized, one of whom was seriously hurt, after a crash in north Edmonton on Sunday.

    The three were in two SUVs that crashed on 66 Street at 153 Avenue around 12:45 p.m.

    According to police, the Toyota driver was turning left onto 153 Avenue when they collided with the Infiniti driver who was travelling through the intersection.

    Two people in the Infiniti were hospitalized: one with serious injuries and another as a precaution.

    One person from the Toyota was also taken to hospital as a precaution.

    Police are investigating.

