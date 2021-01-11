Advertisement
1 seriously injured after collision on Anthony Henday
Published Monday, January 11, 2021 2:29PM MST
An Edmonton police vehicle is seen in this file photo. (Sean Amato/CTV News Edmonton)
EDMONTON -- One person is in hospital following a single-vehicle collision in southeast Edmonton Monday afternoon.
Police say the eastbound lanes of the Anthony Henday from 17 Street to Highway 14 are currently closed.
The lone occupant of the vehicle suffered serious injuries, police said.
The route is expected to be closed for the next few hours.
More to come…