1 shot on Samson Cree Nation, shooter still at large: RCMP

The person responsible for a shooting on Samson Cree Nation in late April is still at large, according to Mounties.

RCMP were called to the Samson townsite, about 90 kilometres south of Edmonton, around 1:30 p.m. on April 25.

A male victim, whose age has not been released by investigators, was shot. He was treated on scene and taken to hospital and was expected to survive.

The shooter fled before police arrived, RCMP said in a statement Tuesday. No description was provided by police.

Mounties are asking for tips about the incident, such as suspicious persons that were seen by residents that afternoon, or for security footage.