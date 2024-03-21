1 stabbed in Leduc road rage incident: police

Police in Leduc are investigating a stabbing that reportedly happened during a road rage incident.

Mounties were called to 50 Street in front of City Centre Mall in Leduc at 7:19 p.m. on Wednesday.

The driver of one vehicle cut off the driver of another vehicle and both vehicles pulled into the parking lot at 6207 50 St., police said.

The two drivers got into a physical fight and one driver stabbed the other, RCMP said in a Thursday news release.

The 42-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The other driver stayed on scene and gave the victim first aid until emergency crews arrived.

A 28-year-old man has been charged with aggravated assault and assault with a weapon.