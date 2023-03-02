1 taken into custody after standoff, fire at Inglewood apartment building

One person is in custody after a harassment complaint and a fire at an apartment building on 124 Street on Tuesday.

Police received a report about harassment around 11 a.m. on Tuesday morning, an Edmonton Police Service spokesperson confirmed.

Officers went to the building at 124 Street and 114 Avenue to speak to a man as part of their investigation.

Around 2 p.m., police called the fire department after they smelled something burning.

EPS says officers saw the male suspect on a balcony with a knife and fire accelerant.

Fire crews arrived and evacuated the building as a precaution.

The man was taken into custody around 2:45 p.m.

Charges are pending.

Police continue to investigate the harassment complaint.

No injuries have been reported.