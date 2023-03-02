1 taken into custody after standoff, fire at Inglewood apartment building

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Opposition MPs vote for public inquiry into foreign election interference

Opposition MPs passed a motion Thursday calling for the federal government to launch a national public inquiry into allegations of foreign interference, after hearing hours of testimony from top intelligence officials who sought to assure that the integrity of Canada's last two elections was upheld despite meddling attempts by China.

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island