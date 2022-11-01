1 taken into police custody after Fort McMurray community told to shelter in place
A Fort McMurray shelter-in-place order has been lifted.
Around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, RCMP issued a statement saying officers were investigating after receiving a weapons complaint in the area of Grenfell Crescent, in the southeast part of the city.
A shelter-in-place order was issued, and RCMP asked people in the area to refrain from posting photos or videos on social media.
Around 8:44 p.m., RCMP lifted the order after a Fort McMurray man was taken into custody.
A heavy police presence would remain in the area as officers continue to investigate, RCMP said.
Edmonton Top Stories
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: First shot of snow; chilly temperatures arrive
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Seasonal job postings soar, but employers may struggle to fill them, report shows
Employers may have a tougher time hiring temporary workers this upcoming holiday season as the growth in job postings compared to pre-pandemic outweighs those looking, a new report has found.
'Tip of the iceberg:' Report finds 252 school personnel accused of sexual offences
A report from the Canadian Centre for Child Protection says 252 current or former school personnel committed or were accused of committing offences of a sexual nature against 548 children over a five-year span.
Canadian in custody after allegedly killing Mexican police officer
A Canadian man was in custody after allegedly shooting and killing a police officer responding to a call in the Mexican resort town of Tulum, prosecutors said Tuesday.
North Korea fires 23 missiles, prompting air raid alert in South
Air raid sirens sounded on a South Korean island and residents evacuated to underground shelters after North Korea fired more than 20 missiles Wednesday, at least one of them in its direction and landing near the rivals' tense sea border. South Korea quickly responded by launching its own missiles in the same border area.
Parkland killer to get life, but families getting their say
It's the second day of a hearing that will end with Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz formally sentenced to life without parole for the Valentine's Day 2018 massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in suburban Fort Lauderdale.
'Freedom Convoy' organizer Pat King, lawyer to testify at Emergencies Act inquiry
More key "Freedom Convoy" players are expected to testify today at a federal inquiry into last winter's weeks-long protests -- including high-profile organizer Pat King.
How people in Canada can enter to win Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots
The winning tickets to some of the world's largest lottery jackpots have been drawn in the United States and these prizes are up for grabs for anyone who buys a ticket, including Canadians and other foreign visitors to the U.S.
The family of a woman who vanished 8 months ago in Wyoming is frustrated by a new delay
A criminal trial involving the boyfriend of a missing Wyoming woman has been postponed to next year, leaving her family frustrated over the second delay in the case in as many months.
Sophie Gregoire Trudeau talks parental leave and friendship with Meghan on 'Archetypes' podcast
Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, wife of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, appeared on a podcast hosted by the Duchess of Sussex, where the two talked about motherhood and reminisced about their friendship.
Calgary
Winter driving returns to Calgary streets, fair to poor conditions reported
City of Calgary road crews were out in force plowing snow and laying material on major routes after an overnight blast of snow.
Jackknifed semi blocks QEII Highway near Innisfail
RCMP are asking drivers to avoid the QEII Highway at Innisfail as a jackknifed semi has brought northbound and southbound traffic to a standstill.
Contenders for Brooks-Medicine Hat legislature seat, including Premier Danielle Smith, debate education
The five candidates looking to represent the provincial riding of Brooks-Medicine Hat squared-off for the first time Tuesday night.
Saskatoon
'He had dark thoughts': Sask. inmate's history of self-harm outlined at inquest
The second day of the inquest into the death of Curtis McKenzie brought several witnesses to testify, including a corrections officer, physician at the penitentiary, and a physician at Victoria Hospital.
More snow is on its way for central and north Sask.
Snow is on its way back to Saskatchewan this week, with as much as 30 cm falling in spots between Southern Alberta and Northern Manitoba.
Why Saskatoon's Fairhaven residents weren't consulted about the new shelter
No public consultation was required for the opening of the new homeless shelter in the Fairhaven neighbourhood because it wasn’t a city decision, according to a city councillor.
Regina
Collecting, caring for reptiles a passion of Regina Pats radio broadcaster
Regina Pats radio broadcaster Dante De Caria has a passion for more than just sports – he is also an avid collector of reptiles and keeps more than a handful in his home as pets.
'Saskatchewan First Act' aims to assert constitutional jurisdiction: province
The Saskatchewan First Act, a bill asserting provincial jurisdiction over natural resources in the province, was introduced into the legislative assembly on Tuesday.
Atlantic
Halifax police members don't have confidence in Chief Kinsella, vote indicates
An internal vote within Atlantic Canada’s largest police force shows the majority of Halifax Regional Police members do not have confidence in their chief of police.
'They won't tell you anything': Violent alleged school assault sparks parent's push for transparency
The mother of a 15-year-old student who was the victim of an alleged assault in a hallway at Dartmouth High in Dartmouth, N.S., is calling for transparency on violent incidents inside schools.
Three people arrested in alleged Harrietsfield, N.S., abduction released without charges
Halifax Regional Police say three people who were arrested in connection with the alleged abduction of a woman in Harrietsfield, N.S., have been released without charges.
Toronto
This is how much Ontario education workers could be fined if they strike
As the prospect of a strike looms in Ontario, the provincial government is threatening to hammer education workers with hefty fines if they walk off the job this week.
Education workers await Ontario's response to counter-offer as strike looms
A union representing 55,000 education workers set to strike says it hopes to hear back today from the government on a counter-offer.
City data shows this Toronto street has a speeding problem
One of the city’s speed cameras in the west end continues to reign supreme for the most tickets issued to fast drivers.
Montreal
Quebec to open two nurse-run clinics in Montreal to ease emergency room crisis
Quebec's health minister on Tuesday promised that his new three-point plan to ease emergency room overcrowding will show results in a few weeks, as ER doctors warned that the network has reached a 'breaking point.'
Quebec City altercation leaves one dead, two injured
A violent altercation involving several people left one person dead and two injured in a Quebec City residence on Tuesday evening. According to Quebec City police (SPVQ), two men involved in the altercation were arrested.
Woman seriously injured after assault in Saint-Hyacinthe, Que.; man arrested
A woman was seriously injured early Wednesday morning after she was assaulted in a Saint-Hyacinthe residence, in Quebec's Montérégie region. According to provincial police (SQ), a male suspect has been arrested and will be questioned later in the day. At least one child was reportedly on the scene.
Ottawa
Check your tickets: Lotto Max player in eastern Ontario wins $60M jackpot
Someone east of Ottawa is $60 million richer after Tuesday’s Lotto Max jackpot.
Pedestrian injured in possible hit-and-run on Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway
A pedestrian was seriously hurt when a driver struck them with a vehicle on the Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway early Wednesday morning.
Kitchener
'It has saved lives': Checking in with Kitchener's A Better Tent City one year after move
It’s been just over a year since A Better Tent City moved in beside the Waterloo Region District School Board (WRDSB) office on Ardelt Avenue in Kitchener, and in that time, residents and staff say the tiny home community has flourished.
Chinese international students on reading week trip killed in crash near Kitchener, Ont.
The two people who died in hospital after a crash on Highway 401 Monday were Chinese international students at King’s University College in London, Ont., the school says.
Northern Ontario
Northern Ont. OPP officer charged with breach of trust, soliciting sexual services
A 50-year-old constable with the Ontario Provincial Police in Kenora has been charged following a complaint about inappropriate behaviour while off duty last year.
Federal offender wanted by police frequents these Ontario areas
A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a wanted federal offender accused of breaching day parole. Here is a list of the Ontario areas he has been known to frequent.
Winnipeg
Winnipeg police to announce arrests after THC edibles handed out on Halloween
The Winnipeg Police Service will be announcing arrests connected to the THC edibles that were handed out on Halloween.
Attempted murder charge laid following stabbing: police
A 20-year-old Winnipeg man has been charged with attempted murder after an 18-year-old was stabbed Monday night.
Vancouver
Demolishing Vancouver's notorious Balmoral Hotel will take up to a year, city says
The City of Vancouver has announced the demolition of the Balmoral Hotel on the Downtown Eastside will begin in the coming days.
LIVE @ 10 A.M.
LIVE @ 10 A.M. | Police from across the Canada, parts of U.S. expected at slain B.C. Mountie's regimental funeral
Law enforcement officers from agencies across British Columbia, Canada and parts of the United States are expected to be in attendance Wednesday to pay their respects to murdered Burnaby RCMP Const. Shaelyn Yang.
'What are they trying to hide?': B.C.'s refusal to release hospital ejection data concerns advocate
A month after they announced plans were underway to eject hundreds of hospital patients to make room for a potential wave of COVID-19 and influenza patients, British Columbia’s government is fighting to conceal how many have been sent away.
Vancouver Island
'It was crazy': UVic Halloween party videos show hundreds of partygoers, property damage
Hundreds of people descended on the University of Victoria campus for a massive Halloween party that resulted in one arrest and two hospitalizations.
2 teens arrested for assault and stabbing in Langford, more suspects sought
West Shore RCMP say two teenage boys have been arrested following a brawl and stabbing in Langford, B.C. last week. Mounties say the assaults took place around 9:50 p.m. Friday on the Galloping Goose Trail near the 3000-block of Jacklin Road.
NEW
NEW | 'Pajamas and Pancakes' fundraiser coming to Victoria to support island kids
The Children's Health Foundation of Vancouver Island is hosting a family-friendly fundraiser called Pancakes & Pajamas, hosted by the Hotel Grand Pacific in Victoria.