EDMONTON -- One person is in hospital with critical injuries after a two vehicle crash east of Edmonton on Highway 16 and Range Road 214.

Emergency crews were called to the scene around 6:45 p.m. on Saturday.

Police said a pickup truck headed northbound on Range Road 214 pulled onto the highway in the path of a pickup driving eastbound on Highway 16.

The driver and lone occupant of the truck on Range Road 214 was taken to hospital with critical injuries, the driver and sole occupant of the other truck was not injured.

There are partial restrictions in both the eastbound and westbound lanes of the highway in the area of Range Road 214 which are expected to continue until all the debris has been removed from the scene.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.