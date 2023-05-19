1 taken to hospital with burns after fire in north Edmonton

One person was taken to hospital with critical injuries after a house fire in north Edmonton on Friday.

Fire crews were called to the scene at 142 Avenue and 116 Street around 1:15 p.m.

A male who was inside the house suffered critical burns and was taken to the University of Alberta Hospital.

A dog and a cat were rescued from inside the home.

At least one cat died in the fire.

The fire was declared out around 3:15 p.m.