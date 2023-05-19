1 taken to hospital with burns after fire in north Edmonton

Fire broke out at a house at 142 Avenue and 116 Street on May 19, 2023. (David Ewasuk/CTV News Edmonton) Fire broke out at a house at 142 Avenue and 116 Street on May 19, 2023. (David Ewasuk/CTV News Edmonton)

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island