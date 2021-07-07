EDMONTON -- One teen is dead and another is injured after a one-vehicle rollover accident in northern Alberta early Saturday.

Mounties in Fort Vermilion say they responded to a report of an accident on Highway 697 near Rural Road 144.

Officers found the driver, an 18-year-old man from La Crete, Alta., ejected from the vehicle with critical injuries, and a passenger, a 16-year-old male, with serious injuries.

Both were taken to hospital but the driver died the following day.

Police are still investigating what caused the vehicle to roll over but say their early investigation indicates alcohol and speed are believed to be factors.