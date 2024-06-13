1 wanted in connection with $900K Edmonton drug bust

More than $900,000 worth of illegal drugs have been removed from Edmonton streets, police say.

While executing a search warrant at a house near 119 Avenue and 70 Street on May 24, they found 4.9 kilograms of methamphetamine, 1.4 kilograms of fentanyl, hundreds of grams of cocaine and phenacetin, and hundreds of oxycontin and MDMA pills, as well as cash, two loaded firearms, a disassembled rifle, two over-capacity magazines, other ammunition, and a smoke grenade.

In total, the drugs were valued at $919,000.

Police have arrest warrants for a 45-year-old man, Troy Edwin Kaurin, who faces 28 new charges.

He was released into the community in early 2024 on bail stemming from previous firearms offences and is prohibited from possessing firearms.

Anyone with information on Kaurin's location is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.