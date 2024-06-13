EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • 1 wanted in connection with $900K Edmonton drug bust

    Troy Edwin Kaurin is seen in this undated photo provided by Edmonton police in connection with a $919,000 drug bust on May 24, 2024. (Edmonton Police Service) Troy Edwin Kaurin is seen in this undated photo provided by Edmonton police in connection with a $919,000 drug bust on May 24, 2024. (Edmonton Police Service)
    Share

    More than $900,000 worth of illegal drugs have been removed from Edmonton streets, police say.

    While executing a search warrant at a house near 119 Avenue and 70 Street on May 24, they found 4.9 kilograms of methamphetamine, 1.4 kilograms of fentanyl, hundreds of grams of cocaine and phenacetin, and hundreds of oxycontin and MDMA pills, as well as cash, two loaded firearms, a disassembled rifle, two over-capacity magazines, other ammunition, and a smoke grenade.

    In total, the drugs were valued at $919,000.

    Police have arrest warrants for a 45-year-old man, Troy Edwin Kaurin, who faces 28 new charges.

    He was released into the community in early 2024 on bail stemming from previous firearms offences and is prohibited from possessing firearms.

    Anyone with information on Kaurin's location is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers. 

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News