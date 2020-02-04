EDMONTON -- Three people have been charged after two witnesses contacted police to report a catalytic converter theft in process.

It happened just before 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday outside a home at 13 Avenue and 56 Street.

The witnesses told police they saw a man cutting something under a parked vehicle.

The man got into a Ford F-150 truck, and the witnesses followed it until police intercepted it at Highway 21 and Highway 14.

Officers searched the truck and found several cutting saws and 10 catalytic converters. Police believe it would cost about $33,000 to repair the 10 vehicles that were impacted.

Keith James Dowding, 36, Lorelei Dawn Noseworthy, 35, and Patrick Leonard Mannchen, 37, have been charged with possessing break-in instruments, mischief under $5,000 and 10 counts of possession of stolen property under $5,000. Mannchen has also been charged with breaching a release order.

Investigators are still trying to identify the owners of the cars the catalytic converters were stolen from.