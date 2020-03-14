EDMONTON -- There are 10 new COVID-19 cases in Alberta, bringing the province total to 39.

Six of the new cases are in the Calgary Zone, the other four are in the Edmonton Zone.

Two of the new patients, one in which zone and both in their 60s, are in intensive care. The rest are self-isolated at home and expected to make a full recovery.

Eight of the cases are connected to international travel. The province is investigating the other two cases.

