10-year-old boy feared dead after house fire in Whitecourt

    One person is dead after a house fire in Whitecourt on Thursday and a 10-year-old boy is unaccounted for.

    Emergency crews were called to Wellwood Drive around 4:15 p.m. for a report of the fire.

    Two people got out of the house safely.

    A body was found in the home after the fire was out but on Friday police had not yet confirmed it is the boy who is missing.

    Police say no further updates will be provided.

    "As a community, our hearts are with the families impacted by this devastating event, and we offer our sincere condolences to the family and friends of the deceased," a spokesperson for the Town of Whitecourt said in an email to CTV News Edmonton on Friday.

    Whitecourt is about 180 kilometres northwest of Edmonton. 

