EDMONTON -- Police are looking for help from the public to find 10-year-old Liela Veniza, who has been missing since 12:30 p.m. on Monday.

Veniza was last seen at home by family in the area of 122 Avenue and 54 Street.

She is described as white, 4’0”, weighing about 65 pounds. She has light brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a blue shirt and black leggings that say “DANCE” down the side in bright letters.

She might be carrying a purple backpack and riding a “Frozen” themed bike.

Veniza has a medical condition that requires regular medication, and because of her age there is concern for her wellbeing. There is no indication of foul play at this time.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call Edmonton police at 780-423-4567.