A segment of Valley Line LRT construction will be finished five days sooner than expected, meaning a busy downtown intersection reopened early on Monday.

The intersection of 100 Street and 102 Avenue had been closed for over a month for crews installing rail beds and lines.

TransEd Stakeholder Relations Manager Dean Heuman said the process went faster in part because crews were experienced from working just one block away.

"Two things that I think really made a difference: one is this our second one, so we certainly learned things in 101 (Street) that helped us at 100 (Street)," Heuman told CTV News Edmonton.

"The second thing is that our guys really spent a lot of time and energy managing the water. We never let it get away from us."

The bus routes diverted to the closure will return to normal on July 15.

The next scheduled closure for LRT construction is at 97 Street and 102 Avenue, which was pushed back to Aug. 6.