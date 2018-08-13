A 45-year-old man is facing several drug charges after allegedly attempting to traffic $100,000 worth of drugs out of the Edmonton International Airport in July.

RCMP were alerted to a suspicious suitcase on its way to St. John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador, July 31. Officers searched the suitcase and found two kilograms of hashish, four kilograms of marijuana and “a large quantity” of pill that included fentanyl, oxycodone and morphine.

Leo Francis Shute, 45, was charged with nine counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking and is scheduled to appear in court Thursday.